4 Kosovars arrested for plotting terr...

4 Kosovars arrested for plotting terror acts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Progress

A statement Thursday said police carried out a large operation checking five locations in the capital, Pristina, as well as Gjilan and Ferizaj in the south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC