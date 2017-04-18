UPDATE 1-EU must do more for Balkans ...

UPDATE 1-EU must do more for Balkans infrastructure projects, Germany's Gabriel says

Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union on Thursday to support infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and told Kosovo it needed to improve relations with Serbia to advance its bid to join the EU. Gabriel, who spoke after meeting Kosovan Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, also urged the parliament in Pristina to finalise a border deal with Montenegro to unlock a visa liberalization agreement, saying the two countries were not really that far apart.

