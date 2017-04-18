Two journalists in Kosovo receive dea...

Two journalists in Kosovo receive death threats

Thursday Apr 13

Police in Kosovo should thoroughly and swiftly investigate death threats against Arbana Xharra and Musa Mustafa and ensure the safety of the two investigative journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. "A free press depends on journalists' ability to write without fearing for their lives," CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said.

Chicago, IL

