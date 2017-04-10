[Ticker] Kosovo retreats from bid to ...

[Ticker] Kosovo retreats from bid to create army

Kosovo's president, Hashim Thaci, on Friday backed off from plans to create a standing army following pressure from US allies and Nato. Thaci wanted to create a legal base to transform the Kosovo Security Forces into a military.

