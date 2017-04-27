Should McDonald's workers get $50G reward in Facebook murder case?
Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPad in New York. A Facebook video of an Ohio man shooting a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland was up for three hours Sunday The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC