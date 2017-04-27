Should McDonald's workers get $50G re...

Should McDonald's workers get $50G reward in Facebook murder case?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of an iPad in New York. A Facebook video of an Ohio man shooting a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland was up for three hours Sunday The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC