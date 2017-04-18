Serbia unnerved by Albanian threat of union with Kosovo
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday that Rama's words were "yet another confirmation that creating a Greater Albania is a shared platform of all Albanians." [ Serbia.com ] A statement about a potential union between Albania and Kosovo, by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, has angered officials in Belgrade, who have asked Brussels to take a stand on the issue.
