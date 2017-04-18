Serbia unnerved by Albanian threat of...

Serbia unnerved by Albanian threat of union with Kosovo

Thursday Apr 20

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday that Rama's words were "yet another confirmation that creating a Greater Albania is a shared platform of all Albanians." [ Serbia.com ] A statement about a potential union between Albania and Kosovo, by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, has angered officials in Belgrade, who have asked Brussels to take a stand on the issue.

Chicago, IL

