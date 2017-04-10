Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation
Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army. NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.
