Kosovo president postpones approval o...

Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation

Friday Apr 7

Kosovo's president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation's security force into a regular army. NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.

Chicago, IL

