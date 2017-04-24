In Balkans, a fragile order grows bri...

In Balkans, a fragile order grows brittle, threatening stability

Friday Apr 21

Yugoslavia's breakup a quarter-century ago unleashed wars that killed about 140,000 people and unleashed deep ethnic hostilities. Today, the region's carefully calibrated path to recovery hangs in the balance.

