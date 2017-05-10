Here Are The Flash Points You Should ...

Here Are The Flash Points You Should Be Watching In The Balkans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Tensions in the Balkans are on the rise, unnerving some who fear that increased nationalism, ethnic rivalries, and weak democratic institutions -- mixed with sluggish economies -- could be a recipe for deeper crisis and possibly even violence. Kosovo's largest opposition party is pushing for a referendum to unite with Albania, even though such a move is prohibited by the fragile former Yugoslav province's constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC