Here Are The Flash Points You Should Be Watching In The Balkans
Tensions in the Balkans are on the rise, unnerving some who fear that increased nationalism, ethnic rivalries, and weak democratic institutions -- mixed with sluggish economies -- could be a recipe for deeper crisis and possibly even violence. Kosovo's largest opposition party is pushing for a referendum to unite with Albania, even though such a move is prohibited by the fragile former Yugoslav province's constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC