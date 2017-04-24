French deny Serbs' plea for extradition
A French court on Thursday refused to extradite a former Kosovo prime minister to Serbia to face war-crimes charges, prompting anger in Serbia and joy in Kosovo in a case that has aggravated tensions between the rival neighbors. The court in the northeastern town of Colmar released Ramush Haradinaj immediately after Thursday's decision.
