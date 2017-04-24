French appeals court refuses extradition of ex-Kosovo PM Haradinaj

President of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, a Kosovo Albanian former guerilla commander who served briefly as prime minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012. A French appeals court on Thursday said it had refused the extradition to Serbia of former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, who was a guerrilla commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

