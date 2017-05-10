Explainer: Macedonia At A Crossroad

Macedonian Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev and other members of his party injured in the April 27 violence speak to reporters in Skopje on April 28. Scores of demonstrators stormed Macedonia's parliament on April 28 and attacked several lawmakers after an ethnic Albanian deputy was elected speaker. It's one of the most alarming developments in that Balkan nation since it lurched into political gridlock more than two years ago.

