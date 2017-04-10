Do more to support infrastruture projects in Balkans, Germany's Gabriel tells EU
Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union on Thursday to support infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and warned Kosovo it needed to improve relations with Serbia to progress closer to membership of the bloc. Gabrel, who spoke after meeting Kosovan Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, urged the parliament in Pristina to adopt a disputed border deal with Montenegro to unlock a visa liberalization deal.
