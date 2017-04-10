Do more to support infrastruture proj...

Do more to support infrastruture projects in Balkans, Germany's Gabriel tells EU

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union on Thursday to support infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and warned Kosovo it needed to improve relations with Serbia to progress closer to membership of the bloc. Gabrel, who spoke after meeting Kosovan Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, urged the parliament in Pristina to adopt a disputed border deal with Montenegro to unlock a visa liberalization deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC