[Analysis] Serbia's Vucic stronger than ever
After his landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election, Serbian prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic is more than ever the Western Balkans strongman. He won 55 percent of the vote and effectively obliterated eleven other candidates - the strongest of whom barely managed to get 13 percent.
