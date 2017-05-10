A new challenge: Re-integration of th...

A new challenge: Re-integration of the returnees from wars in the Middle East

Some 117 out of a total of 316 Kosovar citizens who went to war in Syria since 2012, have returned for different reasons. Sociologist Sibel Halimi, criticizes the government for the absence of campaigns against terrorism, and of reintegration programs.

