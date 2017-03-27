'Vucic will be allowed to stay in Kos...

'Vucic will be allowed to stay in Kosovo for 3 hours'

Read more: B92

At the press conference with the minister of foreign affairs of Luxembourg, he said that "after a lot of conditioning," a decision was made to allow Vucic, Serbia's prime minister and presidential candidate, to visit Kosovo. Hoxhaj said this was "a difficult decision for the government because of Serbia's latest provocations - but it was nevertheless made in the spirit of goodwill toward Kosovo's international friends - Germany and the European Union."

