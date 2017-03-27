US official calls on Kosovo to retrac...

US official calls on Kosovo to retract law on creating army

" A senior United States official is calling on Kosovo leaders to retract a draft law on the transformation of its security force into a regular army and to continue consultations on the issue with the country's ethnic minorities. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee urged the government in Pristina during a visit to Kosovo on Wednesday to "take the law off the table."

Chicago, IL

