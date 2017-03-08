Security group calls on Kosovo to con...

Security group calls on Kosovo to continue talks with Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WRAL.com

The head of the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe met with senior officials and political leaders in Pristina to express concern about the situation. "Restoring a positive trend of normalization of relations is key to progress and stability," Lamberto Zannier said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb 16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb 16 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC