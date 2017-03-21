Russia: Commission should play a more...

Russia: Commission should play a more positive role in the Western Balkans

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: EurActiv.com

Speaking to EURACTIV.com, Russia's Ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, criticised the European Commission's handling of the crises in Macedonia and Kosovo, and regretted the "hysteria" over alleged Russian interference in Montenegro. Speaking about the political crisis in Macedonia, Chizhov criticised the Commission's support for a government which would be put in place in exchange for accepting the so-called "Albanian platform".

Chicago, IL

