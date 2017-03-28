Respekt: Czech migration section head to be ambassador to Kosovo
Tomas Haisman, a long-term director of the Interior Ministry's migration and asylum policy section who took an uncompromising stance on war refugees, is likely to head the Czech embassy in Kosovo, the country that has become a symbol of refugeeism in Europe, weekly Respekt out yesterday writes. Speculations emerged about the post of ambassador to Montenegro for him.
