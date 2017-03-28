Respekt: Czech migration section head...

Respekt: Czech migration section head to be ambassador to Kosovo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Tomas Haisman, a long-term director of the Interior Ministry's migration and asylum policy section who took an uncompromising stance on war refugees, is likely to head the Czech embassy in Kosovo, the country that has become a symbol of refugeeism in Europe, weekly Respekt out yesterday writes. Speculations emerged about the post of ambassador to Montenegro for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC