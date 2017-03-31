News Briefs - " March 31, 2017
A senior United States official is calling on Kosovo leaders to retract a draft law on the transformation of its security force into a regular army and to continue consultations on the issue with the country's ethnic minorities. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee urged the government in Pristina during a visit to Kosovo March 29 to "take the law off the table."
