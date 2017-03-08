NATO, US warn Kosovo against move to ...

NATO, US warn Kosovo against move to form army

Wednesday Mar 8

NATO and the United States warned Wednesday they could scale back cooperation with Kosovo's security services if the government goes ahead with plans to transform its lightly-armed security force into an army without the required constitutional changes. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he told Kosovo's leaders by telephone "that unilateral steps such as these are unhelpful."

Chicago, IL

