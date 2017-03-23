NATO chief to visit US for first time...

NATO chief to visit US for first time since Trump elected

Monday Mar 20

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg headed for Washington on Monday for the first time since US President Donald Trump was elected, holding talks with senior officials about defeating the Islamic State group, his office said. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference following his meeting with Kosovo's Prime Minister in Pristina on February 3, 2017 AFP/Armend NIMANI BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg headed for Washington on Monday for the first time since US President Donald Trump was elected, holding talks with senior officials about defeating the Islamic State group, his office said.

Chicago, IL

