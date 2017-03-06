Kosovo's president asks for creation of a regular army
Kosovo's president asked parliament on Tuesday to transform the country's lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia. Hashim Thaci submitted a draft law saying that "the transformation of Kosovo Security Force into an army is a normal step of a sovereign and independent state."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb 18
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb 16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb 16
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
