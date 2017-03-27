Kosovo Should Listen to US President Donald Trump, Not Serbia's Absurd Accusations
Everyone should keep in mind that only the United States of America has the legal right to speak about the internal and external affairs of Kosovo and legalizing the Kosovo Army from Kosovo Security Forces. Serbia, which committed the crime of genocide on Albanian people and Kosovo does not.
