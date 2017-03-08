Kosovo Seeks To Root Out Radical Isla...

Kosovo Seeks To Root Out Radical Islam In Prison System

Kosovo is trying to counter a perceived radicalization threat within its prison population amid reports of a surge in the embrace of more radical beliefs by practicing Muslims and others. A tide of conservative Islam in society has been eyed suspiciously by the government in this predominantly Muslim, secular state with a tradition of religious moderation.

