Kosovo President Threatens to Quit, F...

Kosovo President Threatens to Quit, Force Election in Row Over Army

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Voice of America

Kosovo's president said on Friday he would resign and force a parliamentary election if lawmakers do not approve changes that would effectively create a national army under a plan opposed by the country's ethnic Serb minority and its NATO and U.S. allies. The Kosovo government ordered the creation of a national army three years ago, but Serbian deputies said they would block the required changes to the constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb 18 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb 16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb 16 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC