Kosovo experts find remains of 5 missing since 1998-9 war

Friday Mar 24

" Kosovo authorities say they have discovered the remains of five people killed during the 1998-99 war. A statement received Friday said that a day earlier local and international forensic experts found the bones of at least five people in two places in Prizren, 85 kilometers southwest of the capital, Pristina.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

