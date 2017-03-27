Kosovar father denies son arrested in Italy plotted attack

Bedri Babaj father of Arjan Babaj one of 3 Kosovans arrested in Italy suspected of plotting attacks poses in front of his home in Lausa, Kosovo, on Friday, March 31, 2017. Italian police on Thursday arrested three Kosovans in the lagoon city of Venice after one was caught on a phone intercept proposing they bomb the famed Rialto bridge while others lauded the recent attack in London.

