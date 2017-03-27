Kosovar father denies son arrested in...

Kosovar father denies son arrested in Italy plotted attack

The father of a Kosovo man arrested in Italy on suspicion of plotting to bomb a bridge in Venice says he is convinced that his son "has not planned or organized any terrorist attack." Arjan Babaj is one of three Kosovars arrested Thursday in the case.

