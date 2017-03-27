Court rejects release demand of Dogan Group's Muratoglu
The Istanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court has rejected the release demand of Dogan Group Ankara Administrative Representative Barbaros Muratoglu, who has been under arrest on charges of "aiding an armed terrorist organization" as a part of an investigation into the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization . For the first time since his arrest four months ago, Muratoglu appeared in court, where the prosecutor demanded his release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb '17
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC