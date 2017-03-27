Court rejects release demand of Dogan Group's Muratoglu

The Istanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court has rejected the release demand of Dogan Group Ankara Administrative Representative Barbaros Muratoglu, who has been under arrest on charges of "aiding an armed terrorist organization" as a part of an investigation into the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization . For the first time since his arrest four months ago, Muratoglu appeared in court, where the prosecutor demanded his release.

