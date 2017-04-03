Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turk...

Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turkish surveillance

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Documents presented to the media Thursday March 30, ... . FILE - In this file photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Peter Pilz from the Austrian Green party speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna, Austria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb '17 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb '17 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC