Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered
The Appeals Court in Pristina has decided to annul the guilty verdict passed against Oliver Ivanovic and order a trial, B92's correspondent reported Thursday. The Serb politician from northern Kosovo, who heads the SDP Civil Initiative, was charged with war crimes, found guilty on one count, and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Thu
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Kosovo to form truth commission as wounds from ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|2
|Working group to tackle air traffic over Kosovo
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC