Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered

The Appeals Court in Pristina has decided to annul the guilty verdict passed against Oliver Ivanovic and order a trial, B92's correspondent reported Thursday. The Serb politician from northern Kosovo, who heads the SDP Civil Initiative, was charged with war crimes, found guilty on one count, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

