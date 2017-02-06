Trump, vocal NATO critic, commits to bloc's upcoming summit
President Trump's agreement to attend the May gathering of NATO leaders - after describing the organization as 'obsolete' - comes at a time when some blame uncertainty over his attitude toward Russia for a recent spike in Ukraine's conflict. Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg walk in the main square of Kosovo's capital Pristina on Friday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in...
|14 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In K...
|15 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo
|15 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|Sun
|bob the builder
|5
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|Sun
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension...
|Feb 4
|Teddy
|2
|PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t...
|Feb 3
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
