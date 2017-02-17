Trump sends message to Thaci on anniversary of Kosovo UDI
US President Donald Trump has sent a message Hashim Thaci congratulating him on the anniversary of Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence . "On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate the people of Kosovo on your independence day on February 17. The partnership between our countries is based on shared values and common interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Thu
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Kosovo to form truth commission as wounds from ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC