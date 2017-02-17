Time to party as Wizz Air sets up Lut...

Time to party as Wizz Air sets up Luton airport base

Stags and hens now have another airline to pick for bargain boozy breaks after Wizz Air established its first UK base at Luton airport, flying new direct routes to Tel Aviv, Kosovo's capital Pristina and Kutaisi in Georgia. Shares in the central Europe-based budget airline rose 35p to 1680p as it expands, with a new Airbus A320 at Luton from June.

