Time to party as Wizz Air sets up Luton airport base
Stags and hens now have another airline to pick for bargain boozy breaks after Wizz Air established its first UK base at Luton airport, flying new direct routes to Tel Aviv, Kosovo's capital Pristina and Kutaisi in Georgia. Shares in the central Europe-based budget airline rose 35p to 1680p as it expands, with a new Airbus A320 at Luton from June.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Thu
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Kosovo to form truth commission as wounds from ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|2
