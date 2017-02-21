Thaci to Russia: 'Recognize Kosovo, make it easy on Serbia'
Hashim Thaci has asked Moscow to see beyond Serbia's interests when it consideres its "relations with Kosovo" and - "not to compare them with Crimea." "Russia should recognize Kosovo and in that way ease the burden that Serbia carries," Thaci, who serves as Kosovo's president, told a meeting of parliamentary foreign affairs committees taking place in Pristina.
