Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten victims
Calling their dead "second-class victims", Serbian families of civilians killed by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels in the late 1990s hope a new court at The Hague will finally bring them justice. Nineteen international judges were appointed this month to the tribunal, which will try crimes allegedly committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army in its fight for independence from Serbia, a conflict that left 13,000 dead.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|7 hr
|zika the great
|7
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Kosovo to form truth commission as wounds from ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|2
|Working group to tackle air traffic over Kosovo
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|Feb 11
|Nose in reading
|8
