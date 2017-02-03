Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations amid war talk
Vucic has accused Kosovo ... . Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, center left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg walk in the main square of Kosovo's capital Pristina on Friday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|6 hr
|bob the builder
|5
|Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in...
|17 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension...
|Sat
|Teddy
|2
|PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|Feb 3
|War Criminal Wesl...
|2
|'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi...
|Feb 3
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must...
|Feb 3
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC