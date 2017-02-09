Serb bulldozers demolish wall in Koso...

Serb bulldozers demolish wall in Kosovo's divided city

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Local Serbs in Kosovo used bulldozers on Sunday to demolish a wall they built in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, following weeks of tension over the issue between Kosovo and Serbia. Bulldozers demolish a wall following weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo February 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism... 13 hr Envidity Energy Inc 1
News 'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ... 18 hr xxxx 4
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... Feb 6 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In K... Feb 6 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo Feb 6 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in... Feb 5 bob the builder 5
News Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no in... Feb 5 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC