Nikolic talks about Pristina and migr...

Nikolic talks about Pristina and migrants; mum on elections

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: B92

According to him, Belgrade is fulfilling everything asked of it in these talks, while the other side is allowed not to implement agreements. "We expect and hope for fair and equal terms in further talks with Albanians," Nikolic said during his meeting in Belgrade on Friday with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Sat Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb 16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb 16 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC