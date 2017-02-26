When Beriane Mustafa returned home from school 16 years ago, she encountered a crowd outside her apartment and was shocked to learn that her father, a prominent journalist and political adviser, had been assassinated. New war crimes court may bring Kosovo families justice When Beriane Mustafa returned home from school 16 years ago, she encountered a crowd outside her apartment and was shocked to learn that her father, a prominent journalist and political adviser, had been assassinated.

