Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against escalation
Kosovo's president has called on the European Union and NATO to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the region. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and their prime ministers convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
Discussions
|NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension...
|18 hr
|Teddy
|2
|PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|2
|'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi...
|Fri
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|NATO chief: Belgrade and Pristina must ease ten...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
