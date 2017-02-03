Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia ...

Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against escalation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Progress

Kosovo's president has called on the European Union and NATO to warn Serbia against inciting a new conflict in Kosovo and the region. President Hashim Thaci's request followed a Brussels meeting with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and their prime ministers convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension... 18 hr Teddy 2
News PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t... Fri War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... Fri War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... Fri War Criminal Wesl... 2
News 'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi... Fri Kosovo is part of... 1
News 'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must... Fri War Criminal Wesl... 1
News NATO chief: Belgrade and Pristina must ease ten... Fri War Criminal Wesl... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC