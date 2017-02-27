Kosovo: Talks between Belgrade and Pristina are 'essential' to peace, UN envoy tells Security Cou...
Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo , briefs the Security Council. Credit: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 27 February 2017 – There is no alternative to dialogue, the head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo today told the Security Council, citing the importance of high-level talks between Belgrade and Pristina, and calling for continued international engagement to maintain peace and stability in Kosovo and the wider Balkans region.
