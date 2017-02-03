Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tensions Persist
Kosovar Prime Minister Isa Mustafa , Kosovar President Hashim Thaci and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attend talks on establishing normal relations between Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels on January 24. The presidents and prime ministers of Serbia and Kosovo are due to meet on February 1 for a new round of talks aimed at improving their relations, which are still strained nearly two decades after a deadly conflict. The talks, hosted by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, follow a recent spike in tensions between the two countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension...
|18 hr
|Teddy
|2
|PM challenges EU to 'say whether he's telling t...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|2
|'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi...
|Fri
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|NATO chief: Belgrade and Pristina must ease ten...
|Fri
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
