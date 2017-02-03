Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tensions Persist

Kosovar Prime Minister Isa Mustafa , Kosovar President Hashim Thaci and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attend talks on establishing normal relations between Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels on January 24. The presidents and prime ministers of Serbia and Kosovo are due to meet on February 1 for a new round of talks aimed at improving their relations, which are still strained nearly two decades after a deadly conflict. The talks, hosted by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, follow a recent spike in tensions between the two countries.

