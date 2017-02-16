Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament
Kosovo police say they have taken into custody an opposition lawmaker wanted for questioning over suspicions of disrupting the parliament with the use of tear gas. A statement Thursday said Aida Derguti of the Self-Determination Movement has been taken to the court in the capital, Pristina.
