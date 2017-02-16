Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for ...

Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Star Tribune

Kosovo police say they have taken into custody an opposition lawmaker wanted for questioning over suspicions of disrupting the parliament with the use of tear gas. A statement Thursday said Aida Derguti of the Self-Determination Movement has been taken to the court in the capital, Pristina.

