Ethnic Serbs Knock Down Wall Dividing City In Kosovo
Ethnic Serbs in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica used bulldozers to knock down a wall that divided the city and raised tensions between Kosovo and Serbia in recent days. The action on February 5 came after an agreement between the Kosovar government and the country's ethnic Serbian minority, aided by the U.S. Embassy and the European Union.
