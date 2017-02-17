Bill Clinton brought to tears by Alba...

Bill Clinton brought to tears by Albanian waiter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

Bill Clinton was moved to tears by an Albanian waiter at a New York City restaurant who credited the former president with saving his life. Bill and Hillary Clinton were dining at The Seafire Grill on Friday night when one of the waiters dropped to his knees in front of them and said: 'Sir, I want to thank you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart... Sat Cordwainer Trout 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... Feb 16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... Feb 16 zika the great 7
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC