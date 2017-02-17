Bill Clinton brought to tears by Albanian waiter
Bill Clinton was moved to tears by an Albanian waiter at a New York City restaurant who credited the former president with saving his life. Bill and Hillary Clinton were dining at The Seafire Grill on Friday night when one of the waiters dropped to his knees in front of them and said: 'Sir, I want to thank you.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret...
|Feb 16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr...
|Feb 16
|zika the great
|7
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Reports: Pristina issues arrest warrants for 57...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
