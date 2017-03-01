Bangladesh recognises Kosovo's indepe...

Bangladesh recognises Kosovo's independence

Monday Feb 27

Bangladesh on Monday, February 27, 2017, recognises Kosovo as an independent country. People wave flags and carry banners as they gather in Pristina on February 17, 2017 during the celebrations marking the 9th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence.

Chicago, IL

