Asiana Airlines' website hacked, briefly defaced

Monday Feb 20

The website of Korea's second-largest carrier was hacked early Monday morning, temporarily sending users to a different webpage. According to Asiana Airlines, its website flyasiana.com suffered a Domain Name System attack around 4:35 a.m. on Monday.

Chicago, IL

